Swiss National Bank Has $12.21 Million Position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,112,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

TRNO stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

