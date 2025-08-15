Swiss National Bank Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after buying an additional 261,279 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 122.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,150,000 after acquiring an additional 108,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 490,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.25 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,605. This represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

