Swiss National Bank Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.32 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

