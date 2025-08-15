Swiss National Bank Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

