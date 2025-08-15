Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

