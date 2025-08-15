Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 870,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

AXTA opened at $30.63 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

