Swiss National Bank Sells 10,700 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Bath & Body Works worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 711,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

