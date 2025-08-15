Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 0.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

