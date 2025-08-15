Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SPX Technologies worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 241.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $209.38.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

