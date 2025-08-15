Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Onto Innovation worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

