Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BROS opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

