Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

