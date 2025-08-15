Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

