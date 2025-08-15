Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.13.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

