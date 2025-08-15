Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of OneMain worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $39,650,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneMain by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,979,000 after buying an additional 290,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 248,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after buying an additional 229,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,976,390 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

