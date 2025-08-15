Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,716 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after buying an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,586,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after buying an additional 1,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,013,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,860,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

