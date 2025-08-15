Swiss National Bank Sells 93,900 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,811 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 902,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after buying an additional 264,167 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 968,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,699,000 after buying an additional 230,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.66 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

