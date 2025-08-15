Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Fluor worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

