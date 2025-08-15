Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,115,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

