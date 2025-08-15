Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Aurora Innovation worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

