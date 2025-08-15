T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,166,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.
T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Performance
BATS:MSTU opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.
T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile
The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
