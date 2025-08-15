T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,166,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MSTU opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.