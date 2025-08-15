Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Talen Energy worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $285,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Talen Energy by 114.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.53. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.91 and a 1-year high of $394.07.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $418.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

