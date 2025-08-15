Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$93.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. Insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
