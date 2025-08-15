Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$93.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4%

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$102.99 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$103.02. The stock has a market cap of C$180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. Insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.