TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 150,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho upgraded TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price target on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

