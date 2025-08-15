TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Critical Review

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TTM Technologies and Omron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Omron 0 0 0 0 0.00

TTM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given TTM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than Omron.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omron has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TTM Technologies and Omron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 3.52% 11.80% 5.37% Omron 4.04% 3.49% 2.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TTM Technologies and Omron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.44 billion 1.80 $56.30 million $0.90 47.36 Omron $5.26 billion 1.03 $107.39 million $1.11 23.66

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than TTM Technologies. Omron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Omron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Omron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs. It also provides advanced ceramic RF components including standard and etched thick-film ceramic substrates; and hi-reliability multi-chip modules. In addition, the company offers radar systems including maritime surveillance and weather avoidance radar systems, surveillance products, communication systems, RF assembly and test services, and passive RF components. Further, the company provides custom designed application specific integrated circuits, high density interconnect, IC substrates, flexible and rigid flex PCBs, and custom assemblies including backplane and mid-plane assemblies, flexible and rigid-flex assemblies, and RF assemblies, as well as conventional PCBs, such as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards. Additionally, it offers quick turnaround services, which includes prototype production and ramp-to-volume production, and thermal management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, distributors, and government agencies; and aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, as well as networking applications. TTM Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

