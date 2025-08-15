UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UiPath were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

