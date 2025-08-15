UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UMB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $117.06 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,776.99. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $1,805,790.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,771. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.