Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

