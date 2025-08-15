US Bancorp DE Sells 5,442 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ACI opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.