Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 147,186 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $485,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $76.35 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

