Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $541,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $21,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $451.19 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.33 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $485.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

