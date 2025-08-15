Vanguard Group Inc. Has $536.21 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AppFolio worth $536,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 572,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 220,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 371,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 58,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $265.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $326.04.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.38, for a total transaction of $996,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,512. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,066,512.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,363.54. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 38,006 shares valued at $10,976,482. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

