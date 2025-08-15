Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $547,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $211.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

