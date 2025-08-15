Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 122,013 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $526,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 623,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $864,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

