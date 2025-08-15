Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 147,472 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,961,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $554,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BOX by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8,676.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $223,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 138,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,629. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the sale, the director owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

