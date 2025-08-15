Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 167,711 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $492,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

