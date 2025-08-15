Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 69,335 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $486,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 112,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 640,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $139.34 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

