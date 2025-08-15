Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

