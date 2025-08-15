Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 7.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,307 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,987,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,490,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after buying an additional 135,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

