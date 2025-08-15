Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 517,773 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,022,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.