West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,876,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 86.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WFG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

