XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in XPO were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

