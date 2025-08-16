117,973 Shares in Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 117,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILLR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triller Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triller Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triller Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triller Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ILLR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.75. Triller Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

