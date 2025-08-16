5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

Get alerts:

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Fortinet, QUALCOMM, Teradyne, ON Semiconductor, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that stand to benefit from the rollout and expansion of fifth-generation mobile networks. They typically include telecom operators, infrastructure vendors, device manufacturers and semiconductor firms whose products and services support faster, more reliable connectivity. Investors target these equities for their growth potential as 5G adoption accelerates across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 12,709,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,534,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. 5,787,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.13. 2,288,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.86. 1,777,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,395. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 3,220,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,593. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.49. 472,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,055. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average is $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

