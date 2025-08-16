Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 146,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.78% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $428,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
NYSE:ANF opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
