Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Alcoa worth $57,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

