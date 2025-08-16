Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

