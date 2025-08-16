Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,409,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,425,406 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,210,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82.1% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

