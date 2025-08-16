Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

