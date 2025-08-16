Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.